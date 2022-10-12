Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Seattle to end COVID-19 emergency proclamation on Halloween

Seattle will continue to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees despite the end of the proclamation

By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrel announced Tuesday the city will end its coronavirus emergency proclamation at the end of October.

Harrell said in a statement that the city will lift its COVID-19 Civil Emergency Proclamation to align with Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31. Inslee's announcement came on Sept. 8.

"Our city has been working under an emergency proclamation for nearly 1,000 days as we responded to a new pandemic and unprecedented resulting challenges," Harrell said. 

"While the impacts of the pandemic continue to be felt by our neighbors and communities, it is thanks to our city’s strong response – including our high vaccination rate and strong healthcare system – that we can continue moving toward recovery and revitalization," the mayor continued. "We will continue to follow the recommendations of public health experts and science leaders to support the safety and well-being of our communities."

SCHOOL CLOSURES RETURN TO CHINA AS COVID-19 CASES RISE IN SHANGHAI

Seattle, Washington, will end its coronavirus emergency proclamation at the end of October, mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday.

Seattle, Washington, will end its coronavirus emergency proclamation at the end of October, mayor Bruce Harrell announced Tuesday.

Harrel lifted mask mandates and other COVID-19 precautions in city buildings earlier this year. Seattle will continue to enforce its vaccine mandate for employees.

Some systems and waivers implemented during the pandemic will end starting Nov. 1, but others will be gradually phased out.

Immediate changes will impact policies like restrictions on property evictions and tenant liability, as well as premium pay and paid sick time for food delivery drivers. 

SEATTLE PRINCIPAL UNDER FIRE FOR SEXUAL CONTENT ON INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT: REPORT

Harrell said in a statement tthat Seattle will lift its COVID-19 Civil Emergency Proclamation to align with Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s (pictured) decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31.

Harrell said in a statement tthat Seattle will lift its COVID-19 Civil Emergency Proclamation to align with Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s (pictured) decision to end the statewide state of emergency on Oct. 31.

Sick leave for transportation network drivers is enshrined in a new state law, according to the city.

Changes coming later include ‘Safe Street’ permits for outdoor dining and retail. This policy will expire on Jan. 31. 

Seattle will continue to enforce its vaccine mandate for employees.

Seattle will continue to enforce its vaccine mandate for employees. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inslee issued the statewide emergency declaration on Feb. 29, 2020, after coronavirus cases began increasing and Washington reported the first COVID-19 death in the U.S.