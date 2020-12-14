Santa tests positive for COVID-19 after contact with dozens of children in Georgia

Fifty children were possibly exposed to the coronavirus at a Christmas parade in Georgia after the man and woman playing Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

The two unidentified people playing the duo received their positive test results Saturday, two days after the Long County Chamber of Commerce’s parade, Long County Commissioners Chairman Robert Parker said in a news release.

The parade was followed by a tree-lighting ceremony and a chance for children to get a picture taken with Santa.

“While this event was not put on by the City of Ludowici or the Long County Board of Commissioners, it was well-attended by our public officials, and I believe I speak for the majority of them in saying that we still stand by the decision of the Chamber to move forward with these holiday traditions and to bring some sense of normalcy to these trying times,” said Parker.

He added that his children took a photo with Santa and that he has known Santa and Mrs. Claus his whole life.

"I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger," he said.

The Long County School System has asked parents of students exposed to the virus to keep their children at home until after the holidays.

A Santa in Belgium spread more than good cheer at a nursing home when 75 people became infected after his visit.