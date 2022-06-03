Expand / Collapse search
Silicon Valley school librarian arrested for lewd acts against 13-year-old student

The victim told her parents on May 26 that Brown had sexually assaulted her

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
San Jose, California, authorities have arrested a middle school librarian accused of committing lewd and lascivious acts against a 13-year-old girl.

The San Jose Police Department's Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and Child Exploitation Detail (CED) arrested suspect Aeneas Jailin Brown.

    San Jose authorities have arrested former Sylvandale librarian media aide  Aeneas Jailin Brown for committing lewd acts against a student. (San Jose Police Department)

    The Sylvandale Middle School student told her parents that Brown had sexually assaulted her. (Google Maps)

Brown, 20, was a librarian media aide at Sylvandale Middle School.

The victim, a student at the school, told her parents on May 26 that Brown had sexually assaulted her the week prior, according to police. Authorities arrested Brown on June 1. 

Authorities are asking anyone who may have experienced similar incidents to contact the San José Police Department's ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or email 3623@sanjoseca.gov.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.