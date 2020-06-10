San Francisco transit agency to no longer transport police to George Floyd protests

The San Francisco Municipal Transpiration Agency announced Tuesday it will no longer transport San Francisco Police Department officers to protests over the death of George Floyd after photos and videos on social media showed buses filled with officers in riot gear.

The agency first said, ‘We transport everyone at MTA and make sure our services are available for critical needs.”

But this week, the agency said it wanted to be “agents of change.”

Along with no longer conveying officers to “anti-police brutality protests,” SFMTA said in a statement posted on Twitter, it plans to “advance our agency-wide implicit bias training and other equity trainings that provide us with personal/professional tools to address the agency’s and our own bias to ensure that all are heard and included in our future.”

"We’ve been engaged in conversations with our staff, and that has given us the opportunity to reflect on what we can do to support our staff and black and brown community, and turn words into action,” SFMTA spokesperson, Erica Kato, said.

Protests sparked in San Francisco and other cities across the country after the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd was a black man who died while in police custody after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA's director of transportation, thanked employees and riders for starting "100s" of conversations "about undoing the deep structural racism at root of all transport depts. We have a lot of work to do."