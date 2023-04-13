Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

San Francisco police arrest man in Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbing death: report

Cash App founder Bob Lee was killed in the early hours of April 4 in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco Video

Cash App founder Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco

Surveillance video from a building on Main Street in San Francisco shows some of Cash App founder Bob Lee's final moments as police hunt for his killer.

San Francisco police have arrested a Bay Area man in connection with last week's stabbing death of tech titan and Cash App founder Bob Lee, according to local reports.

Lee was found dead with stab wounds in the city's upscale Rincon Hill neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. on April 4.

Surveillance video showed his harrowing final moments, as he staggered down the sidewalk, appealing to a passing driver and banging on a door for help. 

He found none in either place, but was able to call 911 himself.

CASH APP FOUNDER BOB LEE DIED PLEADING WITH 911 FOR HELP: REPORT

Bob Lee, a Silicon Valley tech executive and the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, according to authorities.

Bob Lee, a Silicon Valley tech executive and the founder of Cash App, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday, April 4, 2023, according to authorities. (Bob Lee/LinkedIn)

"This is the first step toward justice," Lee's wife, Krista Lee, told the Oakland-based FOX 2. She said she believes the suspect knew her husband but she did not know the motive.

The suspect was taken into custody early Thursday, reported Mission Local, a local news site.

This is the first step toward justice.

— Krista Lee, Bob Lee's wife

Matt Dorsey, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, thanked city police on Twitter.

"Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues," he wrote. "But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy."

Responding officers had rushed Lee to a hospital after they found him bleeding out, but he succumbed to his injuries.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Cash App founder and tech exec Bob Lee, 43, was a father of two. He had recently moved from San Francisco to Miami due to a concern in public safety issues.

Cash App founder and tech exec Bob Lee, 43, was a father of two. He had recently moved from San Francisco to Miami due to a concern in public safety issues. (Bob Lee/Facebook )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco crime statistics show that most major crimes have fallen so far in 2023, compared to the same period last year. However, violent crimes as a whole have risen slightly, driven by an 18% increase in robberies and a 33% rise in homicides.

Felony assaults have remained flat as misdemeanor assaults have climbed by 13%, according to the statistics.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports