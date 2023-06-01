San Francisco bakery stabbing suspect released from prison days earlier for separate stabbing, DA says

A California man recently released from prison for trying to kill an 89-year-old man allegedly stabbed a San Francisco bakery worker this week, authorities said.

Fook Poy Lai, 61, walked into the AA Bakery & Cafe on Monday morning and stabbed a 58-year-old woman, prosecutors said.

"The alleged attack in Chinatown left a woman seriously injured and a neighborhood shocked," San Francisco District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, said in a statement. "I offer my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime."

Henry Chan, owner of the bakery, told FOX San Francisco that he followed Lai outside the Chinatown bakery and told him to stay there.

"He didn't run away, he just slowly walked out," he said.

The victim, an immigrant from Hong Kong, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lai has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, false imprisonment and second-degree burglary.

On May 20, Lai was released from prison following the 2016 stabbing of a man in Portsmouth Square in San Francisco. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Chan told the news outlet that the victim was his father. Authorities said both incidents were not connected.