San Fran voters recall progressive DA, McConaughey opens up about visiting Uvalde and more top headlines

‘RECALL’IFORNIA - San Francisco voters recall progressive DA Chesa Boudin over soft-on-crime policies. Continue reading …

MAYORAL MATCH-UP - Rep Karen Bass to face billionaire Rick Caruso in runoff election for LA mayor. Continue reading …

‘THIS TIME IS DIFFERENT’ - Matthew McConaughey opens up about visiting Uvalde after mass shooting, gun reform. Continue reading …

ENDANGERED BIRD- Elon Musk Twitter deal financing reportedly put on hold over threats. Continue reading …

GONE TOO SOON - Son of soap superstar found dead in LA parking lot. Continue reading …

POLITICS

LASHING OUT - Turkey’s Islamist leader using NATO to get free hand and punish U.S. allies. Continue reading …

‘AMERICA FIRST’ - GOP hopeful Darren Bailey is fully embracing his conservative values and brushing off naysayers in order to be elected the next governor of Illinois. Continue reading …



‘ALL OVER THE AIRWAVES’ - House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik is leading a counter-programming event for the Jan. 6 Committee's first televised hearings. Continue reading …

SILENCING ATHLETES - Now the left is telling athletes they shouldn't voice their opinion, ‘Fox Across America’ host Jimmy Failla says of the Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear a gay pride-themed patch. Continue reading …



MEDIA

‘VESSEL FOR DNC TALKING POINTS’ - Jimmy Kimmel's history of partisan rhetoric made him perfect host for Biden interview, comedians say. Continue reading …



‘CRAZY WHITE PEOPLE’ – Washington Post op-ed asks if it's time for Black people to 'flee the country.' Continue reading …

‘HANDLED TERRIBLY’ - Georgetown Law students say Ilya Shapiro controversy is a 'disgrace.' Continue reading …

‘BROUGHT IN AN EXPERT’ - CNN hosts enthusiastic at ex-ABC News president advising Jan. 6 committee hearings. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - If you're a Democrat in this country, you could get away with anything, Fox News host says. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's reckless, loose money policies caused inflation. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Fox News host says Democrats only care about gun violence when politically expedient, want to 'usurp' rights. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - They have unsuccessfully attempted to indict the entire Republican Party over Jan. 6, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'TEAM EFFORT'– Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott said police, mental health officials and parents must join together to find solutions to stop mass shootings. Continue reading …

‘FUTURE OF WORK IS NOW' – ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel discussed remote work, advice for job hunters, the recruiting landscape and the overall labor market in 2022. Continue reading …

‘STEAMROLLING THE LITTLE GUY’ - Expert weighs in after Paramount was hit with a copyright lawsuit by family of author behind original story used for ‘Top Gun.’ Continue reading …

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE - College athlete: Women racers can't compete against trans athletes, but they don't have a choice. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"As kind of a preemptive measure, they [Democrats] decided to argue the negative, that electing Republicans in the future would be akin to electing terrorists who would seek to blow up our entire system."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

