Jimmy Failla: Now the left is telling athletes they shouldn't voice their opinion

Five Tampa Bay Rays players decline to wear gay pride logo on uniforms

"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla joined "The Faulkner Focus" to address the controversy of five Tampa Bay Rays players refusing to wear a gay pride-themed patch on their jerseys. Failla said the left wants athletes to speak their minds only on issues they agree with. 

SEVERAL RAYS PLAYERS BREAK FROM ORGANIZATION'S PRIDE NIGHT LOGOS, CITING RELIGIOUS REASONS

JIMMY FAILLA: I do think this controversy is ridiculous because we just got through a pocket of years of us being told that if athletes have an opinion on the national anthem, we're supposed to just shut up and let them voice their opinion. But in this instance, they have an opinion on pushing a progressive Pride initiative. And now we're being told they shouldn't have an opinion. The Tampa Bay Rays play in the American League. Is there anything less American than taking away their freedom of expression or their choice not to express? It's kind of a non-issue because they're not saying, I hate these people. They're saying, I just don't push your agenda.

