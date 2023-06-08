San Diego police officer shot, sparking manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

A San Diego police officer was shot Thursday afternoon, sparking a manhunt for the suspect considered "armed and dangerous," according to the department.

San Diego police said the officer was shot in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, about a 20-minute drive northeast of downtown.

The officer's injuries are considered non-life-threaning.

WASHINGTON, DC POLICE OFFICER DIES IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON VIRGINIA HIGHWAY

Residents were told to shelter in place while officers searched for the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SDPD said the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’8", approximately 150 lbs., bald, and wearing a grey sweatshirt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.