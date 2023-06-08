Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

San Diego police officer shot, sparking manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

San Diego residents were told to shelter-in-place while officers searched for the suspect.

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A San Diego police officer was shot Thursday afternoon, sparking a manhunt for the suspect considered "armed and dangerous," according to the department. 

San Diego police said the officer was shot in the Chollas Creek neighborhood, about a 20-minute drive northeast of downtown. 

The officer's injuries are considered non-life-threaning. 

san diego neighborhood

The approximate area where police say a San Diego officer was shot.  (Google Maps)

Residents were told to shelter in place while officers searched for the suspect

SDPD said the suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’8", approximately 150 lbs., bald, and wearing a grey sweatshirt. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 