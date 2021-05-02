San Diego boat capsizes killing at least two, nearly two dozen hospitalized in suspected smuggling operation

A boat off the coast of San Diego overturned Sunday morning, killing two people and hospitalizing 23 others on board in what authorities suspect was a smuggling operation.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. off Point Loma near Cabrillo National Monument, which said the tidepools were temporarily closed.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said it rescued 25 people from the water and that two did not survive. Federal agencies were searching the water in vessels and aircraft.

The group had reportedly been riding in a low-slung panga, a boat often used to smuggle people into the United States. Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke referred to the incident as a "suspected maritime smuggling event."

Nearly 100 first responders were responding to the scene, with eight fire engines, 10 medics, and various other officials.

City Councilmember Jen Campbell, who represents the district, said her office was monitoring the incident and that her "thoughts are with those impacted."

Boats and aircraft were still searching around midday for other possible survivors in the water near the Cabrillo National Monument, SDFD said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn. SDFD said the situation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident comes amid a surge in illegal immigration -- particularly unaccompanied minors -- at the border. Critics have hammered President Biden for his handling of immigration in the early days of his administration, pointing to moves that narrowed interior enforcement and slashed his predecessor's border policies, which they say increased the pull factors that drew migrants north.

Fox News' Evie Fordham and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.