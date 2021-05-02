Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego
Published

San Diego boat capsizes killing at least two, several others hurt

The type of vessel was not immediately clear.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A boat off the coast of San Diego overturned Sunday morning, killing at least two of the 24 people on board and prompted a response from emergency crews, according to the city’s fire department. 

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. off Point Loma near Cabrillo National Monument, which tweeted that the tidepools are temporarily closed.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said it rescued 25 people from the water and that two did not survive. The department said 23 were taken to local hospitals and that federal agencies were searching the water in vessels and aircraft. 

Nearly 100 first responders were responding to the scene, with eight fire engines, 10 medics, and various other officials. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City Councilmember Jen Campbell, who represents the district, said her office was monitoring the incident and that her "thoughts are with those impacted." 

It was not immediately clear what caused the boat to overturn. SDFD said the situation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money