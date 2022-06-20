Expand / Collapse search
San Bernardino County office fire leaves investigators looking for a cause

The 6-story building in California was heavily damaged from the fire

Associated Press
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a weekend fire in San Bernardino that damaged a six-story building housing San Bernardino County offices.

Heavy smoke and fire was pouring from the fourth floor when county firefighters arrived Sunday morning, said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock.

The building has space for code enforcement, public health and the civil grand jury, Southern California News Group reported.

A 6-story building in San Bernardino was damaged by a fire and investigators are trying to determine how the fire started. 

Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the fourth floor and extinguish it in about 90 minutes, McClintock said.

No firefighters were hurt.

