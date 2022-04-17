New Jersey firefighters rappel down elevator shaft in daring rescue of 6 trapped children

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey firefighters rappelled down an elevator shaft to rescue six children on Friday when an industrial elevator they were inside got stuck between floors.

Police and firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to Rockin' Jump, a trampoline park in Wayne, New Jersey, local authorities told the Daily Voice.

Police said six children, who were between 10 and 14 years old, were inside an elevator car that got stuck near the ground floor and its doors would not open.

Firefighters and an elevator mechanic worked for over an hour to reset the elevator without success, Wayne Fire Company #5 said.

With temperatures inside the elevator climbing to dangerous levels, firefighters decided that a rope rescue was the only option.

"Elevator rope rescues are always a last resort and only performed when all other options have been exhausted or the quick removal of the patient is crucial to their well-being," the fire department said.

Firefighters set up a pulley system on a higher floor and lowered two firefighters approximately 25 feet down the elevator shaft to reach the stuck car.

Each child was harnessed and safely lifted out of the elevator. No children or firefighters were injured.