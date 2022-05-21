Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

San Bernardino, California party shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

The San Bernardino shooting took place late Friday night

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 21

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in the California city of San Bernardino late Friday night reportedly left nine wounded and one dead.

According to Fox 11 LA, officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.  

Upon arriving at the scene, they located one victim who was deceased outside of a San Bernardino business

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities told the station that the others were shot while attending a party, many of whom took themselves to the hospital. 

NBC Los Angeles reported that the party was at a San Bernardino hookah lounge and police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced. Fox 11 said that police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting and that a motive is unknown.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.