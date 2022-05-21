San Bernardino, California party shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting in the California city of San Bernardino late Friday night reportedly left nine wounded and one dead.

According to Fox 11 LA, officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue just before midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, they located one victim who was deceased outside of a San Bernardino business.

Authorities told the station that the others were shot while attending a party, many of whom took themselves to the hospital.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the party was at a San Bernardino hookah lounge and police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced. Fox 11 said that police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for the shooting and that a motive is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.