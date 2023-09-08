Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

'Sadistic' cartel drug runner abducted couple, tortured man with torch, raped woman over massive pot heist

Nebraska welder Tanner Danielson tortured and branded a man he believed stole 50 pounds of marijuana

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Anti-police Democrat calls for law and order after attack Video

Anti-police Democrat calls for law and order after attack

Fox News contributor Tyrus joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the Democrat's change of heart and his reaction to the climate protests at the U.S. Open. 

A Nebraska welder, who tried his hand at drug running after meeting cartel members at a Colorado concert, will spend decades in prison after kidnapping a suspected pot thief, torturing him and raping his girlfriend, according to local reports.

Tanner Danielson, 31, was sentenced to 40 to 50 years for kidnapping and 30 to 40 years for sexual assault after he abducted the couple on July 29, 2022, prison records show.

He pleaded no contest to the charges in June.

MADISON POLICE REVEAL HOW THEY CAUGHT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SEX ASSAULT SUSPECT

Tanner Danielson mug shot

Nebraska welder turned drug runner, Tanner Danielson, will spend decades in prison after abducting a man he believed stole 50 pounds of marijuana out of his house, torturing him with a blowtorch and raping a female companion. (Lincoln Police Department)

Believing the cartel would harm his family if he did not recover 50 pounds of marijuana that had been stolen from his house, he kidnapped the couple, drugged the man, tortured him with a blowtorch and hung him from a forklift, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

"Only a sadistic and evil person could do these things to another human being," Judge Susan Strong told Danielson in court, according to the paper.

While the victim was tied up, Danielson used the torch to burn the word "thief" into his flesh.

COED SEX ATTACK SUSPECT STALKED STUDENT DOWN STREET, SOAKED IN HER BLOOD: PROSECUTOR

Then, he raped the woman, drove the man 50 miles outside town and left him tied to a tree. 

Austin Widhalm mugshot

Austin Widhalm, 28, has pleaded no contest to assault and false imprisonment for assisting Tanner Danielson in the abduction and torture of a man they believed stole 50 pounds of marijuana out of Danielson's house. (Lincoln Police Department)

The victim escaped and flagged a passing driver, who called 911, according to Lincoln police. Gage County deputies responded, found him with two black eyes, burns and other injuries, according to the paper

He told them he was held captive and tortured for 12 hours.

The couple thought they were meeting up with Danielson and his accomplice, Austin Widhalm, to buy cocaine, according to authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A U.S. Marshals fugitive task force captured Danielson on Aug. 1, 2022, in Rapid City, South Dakota. 

Widhalm, 28, was arrested separately on assault and false imprisonment charges. He has not yet been sentenced.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports