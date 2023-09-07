Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Suspect in near-fatal off-campus sex assault makes first court appearance

Witness claimed suspect was 'pretending to be an innocent bystander' on scene

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: Suspect in attack on college coed appears in court Video

Brandon A. Thompson, 26, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation.

Brandon A. Thompson will appear in a Dane County courtroom Thursday after a brutal attack left a University of Wisconsin-Madison student hospitalized with life-threatening injuries earlier this week.

The 26-year-old, who does not appear to have a prior record, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation.

Police alleged at a news briefing Wednesday that Thompson hung around at the crime scene after nearly killing the victim and told witnesses he'd "just found" her.

MADISON POLICE REVEAL HOW THEY CAUGHT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SEX ASSAULT SUSPECT

BRANDON A THOMPSON MUG SHOT

Brandon A. Thompson, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a brutal sex assault Sunday that nearly killed a University of Wisconsin student. (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

By the time police arrived, however, he was not there.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said the Fitchburg Police Department stopped Thompson at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday for a registration violation. Fitchburg is about 5 miles south of Madison.

MADISON COPS ARREST SUSPECT IN UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SEX ASSAULT

Police car at the University of Wisconsin

Patrol cars from the University of Wisconsin watch over students in Madison, Wisconsin Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. A student suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after an off-campus sex assault which has led to increased patrols. (Kamil Krzaczynski for Fox News Digital )

Thompson had no connection to the victim, according to police.

First responders found her with severe injuries around 3:20 a.m. Sunday and rushed her to the hospital. Authorities said she is expected to survive but did not address her current condition during the news briefing.

One of the victim's friends told WISN-TV that she was found with a broken jaw and was strangled, sexually assaulted, and beaten.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports