Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Sacramento DA files murder charges against 3 alleged gang members involved in April shooting that left 6 dead

One of the suspects, Mtula Payton, is still on the run

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Suspect in Sacramento shooting reportedly freed from prison only weeks prior to attack Video

Suspect in Sacramento shooting reportedly freed from prison only weeks prior to attack

Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle discusses the latest details in the Sacramento mass shooting investigation and how NYPD reports crime has spiked over 30% on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three alleged gang members are now facing three counts of murder each for their involvement in a gunfight last month in downtown Sacramento that left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Tuesday. 

"What we know is that this was clearly gang-related," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a press conference. "There was a gunfight between multiple gang rivals." 

The suspects – Smiley Martin, Dandrae Martin and Mtula Payton – were charged in the deaths of Johntaya Alexander, Yamile Martinez-Andrade and Melinda Davis, three women who prosecutors describe as innocent bystanders in the shooting. 

  • Smiley Martin Sacramento Mass Shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    This Feb. 6, 2022, booking photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Smiley Allen Martin. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

  • Sacramento
    Image 2 of 3

    In this undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is Dandrae Martin.  (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry via AP)

  • Mtula Payton
    Image 3 of 3

    Mtula Payton is currently wanted by police for his alleged involvement in the downtown Sacramento shooting that left six people dead.  (Sacramento Police Department)

The Martins, who are brothers, are currently behind bars. Police are still searching for Payton. 

The other three people who were killed – Devazia Turner, Sergio Harris, and Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi – were also gang members and involved in the shootout, according to prosecutors, which is why no one is facing charges for their deaths. 

SACRAMENTO SHERIFF: DOWNTOWN SHOOTING THAT KILLED 6 IS RESULT OF ‘TREATING CRIMINALS LIKE VICTIMS’

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 3 as people flooded the streets of downtown Sacramento after bars closed down. 

Dandrae is allegedly a member of Garden Blocc Crips, while his brother, Smiley, is allegedly a member of the 29th Street Crips, a subset of his brother's gang. 

  • Sacramento shooting
    Image 1 of 3

    Photo taken on April 3, 2022, shows the site of a shooting in Sacramento, California, the United States.  (Li Jianguo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

  • Sacramento
    Image 2 of 3

    Authorities search area of the scene of a mass shooting with multiple deaths in Sacramento, Calif. Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

  • Sacramento shooting
    Image 3 of 3

    Sacramento Police crime scene investigators place evidence markers on 10th street at the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, April 3, 2022.  (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Smiley recorded a video in the hours leading up to the shooting flashing guns and making threats, according to prosecutors. 

Payton is allegedly a member of G-Mobb, which is affiliated with the Bloods. 

Surveillance video showed the rivals confronting each other outside a jewelry store and flashing guns in their waistbands before the shooting, prosecutors wrote in a court filing. More than 100 shell casings were recovered at the scene. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All three suspects are also facing weapons charges, and Schubert said that more charges could be filed as investigators review evidence. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 