Ohio
Published

Runner nearly loses ear in freak deer attack during 5K race

'I’m not going to let it scare me from getting back out there' Rebecca Heasley said of the deer strike

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
An Ohio woman is recovering after being trampled by a deer during a 5K race earlier this month, according to a report.

Rebecca Heasley has been competing in races for years and was nearly done with the "Space Race" in Montville Township on Oct. 1 when she was struck by a deer that charged her.

"I thought I got hit by another runner who just was too close," Heasley told FOX 8. "I saw blood on my hands and realized it was a bit more severe."  

Deer hooves cut open her head, ear and neck. She also suffered lacerations as a result of being knocked to the ground. 

Aftermath photos of Rebecca Heasley, who was trampled by a deer while competing in Geauga Park District's Space Race on Oct. 1, 2022. 

Aftermath photos of Rebecca Heasley, who was trampled by a deer while competing in Geauga Park District's Space Race on Oct. 1, 2022.  (Melissa Clow)

"Honestly stayed calm through the whole thing," she said. "I had a moment of freak out when I found my ear wasn’t where it was supposed to be, but other than that it was more or less like if I’m going to freak out, this is going to be much worse than it really is."

Heasley was so far out on the running trail at Observatory Park that she decided to get up and walk to the finish line, where she could be assisted by emergency medics.

She has returned to work for Progessive Insurance from home this week, following surgery to reattach her ear and stitches to close the wound. 

"She is a good person, acting in good faith, and she didn't deserve this," sister Melissa Clow said on a GoFundMe page. 

Whitetailed deer bucks

Whitetailed deer bucks (iStock)

Heasley says she won't let what happened deter her from participating in future races.

"I’m not going to let it scare me from getting back out there because it can happen anywhere at this point," Heasley said. "It’s nature, it happens. You can’t be afraid of it."

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.