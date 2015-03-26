Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update November 21, 2015

Runaway Christian Convert From Ohio Gains Legal U.S. Residency

By | Associated Press
In this March 2, 2010 file photo, Rifqa Bary listens to the judge during a hearing to settle disputes between Bary and her parents in Columbus, Ohio (AP).

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A lawyer for a runaway Christian convert from Ohio who was also an illegal immigrant says the 18-year-old woman has gained permanent residency in the United States.

Kort Gatterdam, a lawyer for Rifqa Bary, said Tuesday the news means Bary can now start applying for a driver's license, Medicaid coverage and college scholarships.

Gatterdam says Bary, a native of Sri Lanka, received her permanent residency card last week and can apply for citizenship in five years.

Bary had sought the green card as she argued in court she could not reunite with her Muslim parents, whom she alleged threatened her with harm for converting.

Bary also sought legal residency to achieve health coverage as she battles uterine cancer.