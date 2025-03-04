Royal Caribbean cruise passenger presumed dead after going overboard on ‘80s-themed voyage, family says

A woman is believed to be dead after falling overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on the first day of the '80s-themed voyage near the Bahamas, her family said.

The victim is reportedly Kimberly Burch, the 56-year-old fiancée of Taime Downe, the frontman for the band "Faster Pussycat," Burch's family told Fox News Digital.

Burch's sister-in-law, Kellie Burch, said that Downe called their family to share the devastating news, but said her body had not been recovered yet.

Passengers had watched Downe's band perform less than 90 minutes before Burch went overboard, one passenger, Casey Markee, wrote on X on Tuesday. A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital, but had few details to share.

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time," the statement read. "To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share."

The incident happened on the first night of the seven-day cruise that set sail from Miami on Sunday, March 2.

"If you love the 80s — the music, the style, the culture, the excitement, the excess — The 80s Cruise delivers non-stop 80s awesomeness and unique, unforgettable moments for The Ultimate 80s Party!" according to a description of the cruise on the company's website.

The cruise planned to include over 50 concerts and live performances as it visited three ports, including Nassau, San Juan and Labadee.

The ship was approximately 20 miles away from Freeport, Bahamas, when the incident occurred, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News Digital, but said that the Royal Bahamas Defense Force is the lead agency investigating.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force could not immediately be reached for comment.

The circumstances around how the passenger fell from the ship remain unclear.

"Currently on the #RCL Explorer of the Seas for the #80scruise. Unfortunately, we have a 'woman overboard' situation and boats have been deployed. We are currently 80+ miles from Miami at 11pm PST. Not good," Markee wrote in a post on X on March 2.

Burch's family confirmed to Fox News Digital that they have been given very few details and are "absolutely heartbroken."

"It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news that Kimberly Burch has passed away. She was a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law and aunt," Kellie Burch wrote in a tribute on her Facebook page.

"She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. We ask for prayers during this time for our family as we try to wrap our minds around this heartbreaking tragedy. We love and miss you Kimberly Burch!!"

Kellie Burch told Fox News Digital that despite speaking to the Coast Guard and Nassau Police, the ship had given their family few details.

"We don’t even know if they have started looking again for her after the weather settled down. We have not been able to speak with anyone from the ship," Burch said.

