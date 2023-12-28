Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Tesla robot goes haywire on engineer in Texas factory: 'Trail of blood'

The robot dug its claws into the engineer's back and arm leaving a 'trail of blood' behind him

By Brianna Herlihy Fox News
Published
A Tesla engineer was reportedly a victim of a bloody attack by a robot at a factory near Austin, Texas.

Recent reports revealed that a 2021 injury report which claims the robot that was designed to move aluminum car parts, pinned the engineer against a surface and dug its metal claws into the his back and arm, according to witnesses who spoke to The Information in a story published last month. 

After another worker hit an emergency stop button, the engineer maneuvered his way out of the robot’s grasp, falling a couple of feet down a chute designed to collect scrap aluminum and leaving a trail of blood behind him, one of the witnesses told The Information.

The attack reportedly occurred while the engineer was programming software for two disabled Tesla robots nearby.

robot

An engineer at a Texas Tesla factory was attacked by a robot. (Tesla)

In 2022, the Tesla Texas gigafactory was subject to a federal investigation for failing to pay workers holiday, overtime and other earned wages. 

Staff attorney Hannah Alexander of the Workers Defense Project told a local news outlet that the unpaid wages range from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars.

TESLA robot 6

Tesla's new Optimus Gen 2 humanoid robot  (Tesla)

"For a corporation, a hundred, a thousand or 10,000 is nothing. For a community, that is rent, the groceries for the week, the difference between paying the utilities or not," said Virginia Badillo, a Workers Defense Project board member, during a press conference last year. 

The group field complaints with the U.S. Labor Department and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), alleging contractors and subcontractors gave some workers fake safety certificates.

Tesla logo

The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership on April 26, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

"Workers report that when they needed training, they were simply sent PDF files or images of certificates through text or WhatsApp in a matter of days when there’s no conceivable way workers could have even taken the training required," Alexander told KXAN news.

