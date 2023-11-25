Expand / Collapse search
TECH

A DIY version of Tesla’s Cybertruck made out of wood

The wooden wonder that rivals Tesla’s Cybertruck

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
Published
A man created a DIY Tesla Cybertruck out of wood Video

A man created a DIY Tesla Cybertruck out of wood

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck is delayed, so a man in Vietnam made his own.

Tesla’s Cybertruck, the futuristic electric truck that has captivated millions of fans around the world, is supposed to launch at the end of November. 

However, due to various production issues and challenges, the release date has been pushed back several times.

But one man in Vietnam was not willing to wait any longer. He decided to create his own version of the Cybertruck using his woodworking skills and materials. 

And he did an amazing job.

DIY CyberTruck 1

A wooden Cybertruck on the road (ND-WoodArt)

Meet the wooden Cybertruck

The man behind this amazing project is Truong Van Dao, a woodworker and content creator who runs the YouTube channel ND-Woodworking Art. He shared a video of his 100-day journey of creating a wooden replica of the Cybertruck, which at the time of publishing has gone viral with over 10 million views.

The video shows how Truong started with a metal chassis, frame, and wheels, and then adding wooden panels, seats, and wheel trims.

DIY Cybertruck 2

Construction of a wooden Cybertruck (ND-WoodArt)

He also added working lights and even a light-up "X" logo on the door, as a tribute to Elon Musk’s recent rebranding of Twitter.

NEW JERSEY BANNING SALE OF NEW GASOLINE-POWERED VEHICLES BY 2035

DIY Cybertruck 3

The wooden Cybertruck on the road (ND-WoodArt)

Wooden Cybertruck on the road (ND-WoodArt)

The wooden Cybertruck is fully functional and can drive on the road. Truong also built a wooden toy version for his son that fits in the trunk.

DIY Cybertruck 4

A wooden Cybertruck and a toy version on the road (ND-WoodArt)

Truong said he was inspired by his passion for wooden vehicles and his admiration for Tesla and Elon Musk. He said he wanted to show his support for the Cybertruck and Tesla’s vision of sustainable transportation.

FBI SQUAD TARGETING SINISTER ART UNDERWORLD SAVES MONET, YANKEES MEMORABILIA

DIY Cybertruck 5

Wooden hub wheel trims are added to the vehicle (ND-WoodArt)

Adding Wooden hub wheel trims to vehicle (ND-WoodArt)

Elon Musk approves of the wooden Cybertruck

After completing his project, Truong reached out to Elon Musk and Tesla on the social media platform X, to offer them his wooden Cybertruck as a gift. He wrote:

"I am a passionate content creator with a deep love for wooden vehicles and a tremendous admiration for both you and Tesla. I am aware that Tesla has faced its share of challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to fruition. However, I maintain unwavering faith in your vision and the capabilities of Tesla. I hope to have the honor of gifting this wooden Cybertruck to you and Tesla."

To his surprise, Elon Musk replied to his post with a simple but heartfelt message:

"Sure, much appreciated." He also added a small heart emoji.

Truong was overjoyed by Musk’s response and said he was honored and grateful for his recognition. He said he hoped to meet Musk in person and deliver his wooden Cybertruck to him.

Kurt's key takeaways

The wooden Cybertruck is a great example of creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication. It has shown that anything is possible with enough passion and skill. As for the real Cybertruck it will be interesting to see when it actually becomes available and if it lives up to its hype.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.