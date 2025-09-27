Robert Barnett, influential DC lawyer to politicians and journalists, dies at 79

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert Barnett, a powerhouse Washington, D.C., attorney who secured blockbuster book deals for presidents and media stars alike, has died. He was 79.

Barnett, who was born in Illinois, was the literary representative for Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and dozens of other leaders and media moguls. He also represented Edward M. Kennedy, Dick Cheney and Mitch McConnell. He embodied an era when working freely with both Democrats and Republicans was commonplace.

He died Thursday night at Sibley Memorial Hospital of an "undisclosed illness," one of Barnett's partners at Williams & Connolly, Michael F. O'Connor, told The Associated Press. Additional details were not immediately available.

ROBERT REDFORD'S REAL-LIFE LOVE STORY BEGAN IN UTAH WITH WIFE WHO WASN'T IMPRESSED WITH HOLLYWOOD FAME

A stocky, raspy-voiced man with tortoiseshell glasses, antique cuff links and a knack for being both forthright and discrete, Barnett was a longtime Democrat who worked on Jimmy Carter's 1976 campaign and helped Bill Clinton and other candidates in debate preparation.

He would broker contracts for such a wide range of political figures that he liked to joke that having all his clients gather in one room would result in "World War III."

Barnett made clear he was not a literary agent but an attorney, billing by the hour instead of taking royalties, a system that left everyday writers out but delivered millions for his marquee clients.

The Clintons described Barnett as a "brilliant lawyer" who meant a lot to them.

"He was a dear friend, a trusted advisor, and a wise, faithful, and steadfast guide to the publishing and entertainment worlds," their statement reads. "In everything he did, Bob brought his own special spark of joy."

BILL CLINTON SEEN LEAVING AIRPORT WITH DEFIBRILLATOR, SPARKING HEALTH FEARS

Barnett brokered Bill Clinton’s 2004 memoir, "My Life" — a blockbuster publishing contract that cemented Barnett’s reputation as the go-to lawyer for political leaders. Barnett was part of Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign.

Barnett negotiated Hillary Clinton’s contracts for "Living History" (2003), "Hard Choices" (2014), and later works, as well as film/TV projects spun out of her career.

"Bob had an insightful eye for editorial detail and a keen ear for language and nuance, but more importantly, he was utterly devoted to his clients, always unfailingly generous with his time and his considerable talents," the statement reads.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott reflected on Barnett’s influence, calling him both an industry titan and a trusted friend.

"Bob Barnett was legendary as an industry titan across media, politics and law, and at his core, a wonderful man," Scott said in a statement. "His pristine integrity, wise counsel and knowledge of our business were an invaluable resource to me over the course of our 30-year relationship."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He will be deeply missed by the Fox News Media family and the many anchors and correspondents he represented," she added. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Rita, and his entire family."

In 1972, Barnett married Rita Braver, a fellow graduate of the University of Wisconsin and a future CBS television correspondent. They had a daughter, Meredith.

The Associated Press contributed to this report