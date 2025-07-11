‘River of Angels’ memorial rises in Kerrville as flood victims remembered

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A growing wall of flowers and photographs honoring the victims of last weekend’s deadly floods has been taking shape in Kerrville over the last 72 hours — a powerful expression of collective grief as locals struggle to come to terms with the immense scale of the tragedy.

While search and rescue operations continue and helicopters buzz overhead, this roadside memorial has become a solemn gathering point for reflection, remembrance and shared sorrow. The photographs put a face to each victim and the flowers represent their lives.

A sign reading "River of Angels" pinned to the rail has given the memorial its unofficial title, a name that gently captures the weight of loss that has transpired here. Kerr County was hit the hardest, with at least 100 deaths and more than 160 still missing.

FAITH BRINGS LIGHT TO DEVASTATED TEXAS TOWN AFTER DEADLY FLOODING DISASTER

The memorial was started by Leo Soto, who traveled from Miami to lay the first flowers. His Wall of Hope non-profit has been erecting memorials since the Surfside condo building collapse in Miami in 2021.

"It's a place that has become really special... I let the community know that this was taking place and within hours there were dozens and dozens of people helping us to attach the flowers surrounding the pictures of the victims," Soto said of the Kerrville memorial.

"Since then, people have been bringing teddy bears, children have been bringing drawings, people have been bringing balloons, they're bringing their own flowers. It's become a really powerful place for the community to begin to heal and to just spread some love in the air — in a place that badly needs it."

The River of Angels sign, he added, was placed later by someone he doesn’t know — a reflection of how the memorial has taken on a life of its own after Soto laid its foundations.

The scene was at times overwhelming. In one particularly raw moment, a woman studying the photographs let out a sudden shriek. She had apparently recognized a face on the display but had not realized the person was among the deceased.

Visibly shaken, she stumbled away from the fence, crouched down near the curb and made a call on her cell phone, tears streaming down her face that were etched in pain.

Carolyn Miller, a longtime Texas resident, was overcome with emotion too as she spoke of her immense sorrow.

"The grief, it’s devastating, and not just now," Miller said. "It will be devastating for years. Some people may never be found. There’s just so much debris, silt in the water, it’s unbearable."

"What’s happened is absolutely heartbreaking to everyone here. I mean, the outpouring of support is unbelievable. I went out to find a place to help clean up — but there were so many volunteers already so I brought cleaning supplies. I brought flowers. And I’ve cried way too many tears."

She said the resilience of Texans and people across the country has been unshakable.

"Texas Strong. Hill Country Proud," Miller said.

Some were too upset to speak.

Anne Lowery, a lifelong Kerrville resident who experienced previous flooding disasters in the area, said nothing compares to last week’s deluge of rain.

"This is way worse than the 1987 flood. The amount of water — and just the people it wiped out. It’s tragic," Lowery said. "It’s just overwhelming sadness. I have a home and everything’s okay in it. And when I get up and go to the kitchen and wash the dishes or something, I just feel like I did nothing. And it’s like… I want to do something. I want to help."

Lowery, like many others, spoke fondly of Kervillle Tivy coach Reece Zunker, who died along with his wife. Their two sons are reportedly still missing.

"I knew the coach — he taught both my grandsons in soccer. Everybody loved him. His whole family."

POLICE SAY 'SIGHTSEERS' HINDERING TEXAS RECOVERY EFFORTS AS TEAMS SEARCH FOR VICTIMS IN DEBRIS

Madison Boner, a local high school student, said Zunker helped her overcome her lack of confidence.

"He was a great teacher. I had him for construction but he also taught robotics and soccer," Boner said. "He was super encouraging and nice. I was always real shy, so sometimes he would have to make me speak my mind."

"Like he would say, ‘Hey, can you tell the other students what to do today?’ because he wanted me to find my voice. He wanted the best future for all of his students."

Boner said Zunker was supposed to teach her for another three years but instead wouldn't make it to the new school year, like other victims.

"These people… these are our community. Some kids are gonna go back to school and just have to sit there like, ‘She’s not here.’ It’s heartbreaking. This took people. You can’t reverse it."

For many, turning to faith brings some comfort.

Bishop Julian Dobbs of the St. Michael and All Angels Church in Kerrville was at the memorial too and said his church has been offering prayer and presence to first responders and victims. He, along with Bishop Marc Steele, encouraged people to gather for worship and to find hope in the power of faith in tragedy.

"How can you not look at those photographs and realize that every single human being — every life, young and old — is precious and sacred?" Dobbs said. "These were beautiful people, just living their lives, serving one another and in one moment, their lives were snuffed out. Their families changed forever."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dobbs said that one of his pastors was lucky to get out with his life as his rector was completely destroyed, while other members of the church had a family member who was killed.

"There are still considerable numbers of people who are yet to be found, who are missing, so this community has changed forever," Dobbs said.

"This is a time to gather around what is the focus of the Christian faith — the hope that Jesus brings us — gather to worship Him and receive the support of each other."