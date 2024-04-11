Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island transit chief resigns after he's accused in a hit-and-run at a McDonald's drive-thru

Police said Avedisian fled after causing a three-car crash in a McDonald’s drive-thru

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday just two weeks after he was accused in a hit-and-run in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Warwick.

The announcement came the same day as the RIPTA board of directors met behind closed doors to discuss Avedisian’s fate.

'LIFELINE' OF PUBLIC TRANSIT FACES DEEP CUTS IN RI

In his letter of resignation, Avedisian ticked off a series of what he portrayed as successes adopted during his tenure.

Rhode Island news

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian has submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Dan McKee, two weeks after he was accused in a hit-and-run in a McDonald’s drive-thru. (Fox News)

"Regrettably, all of these initiatives are now being overshadowed by recent events," he wrote. "I regret that the good work of the employees is being detracted by my actions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Avedisian pleaded not guilty last week to a misdemeanor offense of leaving the scene of an accident after police said he caused a three-car crash in a Warwick McDonald’s drive-thru and fled the scene.

The former Warwick mayor began serving as the head of RIPTA in 2018. A successor to the post has yet to be named.