A travel guide for exploring Rhode Island: 15 things you can do in the country's smallest state

There are a number of things to do on an East Coast vacation, no matter what time of the year you visit.

If Rhode Island is on your list of travel adventures, you may be surprised to learn how much there is to do in the country's smallest state.

One of the more favorable aspects of visiting a state so small is that you can experience everything in just one trip.

Getting from place to place in Rhode Island is also quite simple. It takes just about an hour to get from one side of the state to the other.

If you need inspiration about what to fill your trip with in the Ocean State, look no further.

Relax, dine and surf at Narragansett Beach Have an authentic New England meal at Coast Guard House Explore the Newport Mansions Enjoy the bars, restaurants and shops on Thames Street Take a stroll down the Cliff Walk Go to the Tennis Hall of Fame Visit Roger Williams Park Zoo See Taylor Swift's house in Watch Hill Go to a show at Providence Performing Arts Center Have a picnic at Colt State Park Take the ferry to Block Island See the sunset at Beavertail State Park Experience fine dining on Federal Hill Visit the historic Ford Adams State Park Watch a movie at the Rustic Drive-In

1. Relax, dine and surf at Narragansett Beach

In the warmer months, Narragansett Beach is a bustling place filled with beach goers enjoying the refreshing water and warm rays of the sun. There are many restaurants close to Narragansett Beach where you can go to enjoy a bite after your busy day in the sun.

Scarborough is also a great beach to visit while in Rhode Island, and is just about 10 minutes down the road from Narragansett, so you can visit both and choose which you most prefer to lounge at.

Visiting beaches in the colder months can be a very relaxing experience, too, as it's far less crowded.

Beaches in Rhode Island are a great place to go with a book or journal as you watch and listen to the sound of the waves rolling in.

You'll likely see people walking their dogs on the sandy beach, and surfers out in the distance.

The Aqua Blue Hotel is an ideal place to stay if you plan to be right near the water.

2. Have an authentic New England meal at Coast Guard House

The Coast Guard House in Narragansett is located right on the water for picturesque views, and is just a short walk from Narragansett Beach. It's also right next to The Towers, a historic structure that is a popular photo spot and event venue.

This restaurant is a seafood lovers dream, with dishes such as littleneck clams, oysters, shrimp cocktail, lobster tail, fried calamari, mussels, crab cakes, clam chowder, lobster rolls and lobster bisque all being served here.

If you go during the winter, know that you won't have to sacrifice the ocean views. There are indoor tables with amazing views of the ocean, and outdoor igloos where you can get even closer to the water, but still feel warm and toasty.

3. Explore the Newport Mansions

The Newport Mansions are truly breathtaking. Whether you're taking a stroll to see the outside of the mansions or booking a more in-depth tour, they are definitely worth the visit.

Keep in mind that if you want to go inside the mansions, you will need to purchase tickets. Additionally, be sure to check the website and make sure the mansion(s) you want to visit are open.

The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms, Rosecliff and more all have their own unique features to explore.

4. Enjoy the bars, restaurants and shops on Thames Street

Thames Street in Newport is filled with shops, restaurants and lively bars to explore. Popular restaurants include O'Brien's Pub, Red Parrot and Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant.

With a walk down Thames Street, you are sure to want to step into many of the welcoming shops lining the street.

5. Take a stroll down the Cliff Walk

The Cliff Walk is a scenic stroll along Newport's shoreline.

The entire walk is 3.5 miles, but you could always cut it shorter if you'd like. However, if you love a scenic run as a fitness junkiee, the Cliff Walk is ideal for this, too.

6. Go to the Tennis Hall of Fame

Newport, Rhode Island, is home to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

There have been 262 inductees from 27 countries included in the historic Hall of Fame, according to their website.

In addition to the museum filled with photos, artifacts and more, the property doubles as a tennis facility that is open year-round.

7. Visit Roger Williams Park Zoo

The Roger Williams Park Zoo is a family-friendly destination that is fun for all ages.

At this zoo in Providence, you'll be able to see bald eagles, monkeys, cheetahs, flamingos, anteaters, giraffes, elephants and so much more.

Depending on what time of the year you are visiting, there may be a special event happening at the zoo. During Halloween, there is a Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular where you can see thousands of uniquely carved pumpkins.

About a month later, for the Christmas season, there is a Holiday Lights Spectacular.

8. See Taylor Swift's house in Watch Hill

If you are a Swiftie visiting Rhode Island, this is probably not the first time you have heard about Taylor Swift's Ocean State house.

Swift's house is located on the water in Watch Hill, and she has been known to throw parties there filled with major A-listers during the summer months.

9. Go to a show at Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) holds many different shows from concerts, comedy shows, musicals and more.

Check the PPAC website to see if there is a show interesting to you happening while you are visiting Rhode Island.

In the hours before the show begins, visit the Providence Place Mall. The mall is just a quick five-minute ride away, and is filled with stores and activities to experience while you wait for the show to start.

10. Have a picnic at Colt State Park

Colt State Park in Bristol, Rhode Island, is a lively place, especially during warmer months.

This park is filled with water views, walking paths and plenty of grass for having a picnic and playing games.

If visiting in the summer, don't forget to grab a Del's lemonade from one of the trucks often stationed at the park to try a refreshing Rhode Island staple.

11. Take the ferry to Block Island

Block Island is just a quick ferry ride away from Point Judith. While there, you'll be able to enjoy beautiful beaches, lots of great food and plenty of places to shop for souvenirs.

Block Island can be explored on either a one-day trip or multiple days. Getting around the island is easy, especially if you rent or bring a bike with you.

12. See the sunset at Beavertail State Park

Beavertail State Park is located in Jamestown, Rhode Island.

Here you can see the beautiful lighthouse and enjoy a gorgeous sunset.

13. Experience fine dining on Federal Hill

Federal Hill in Providence is lined with fine dining spots (many of which offer Italian cuisine), where you can grab a meal during your visit.

Some of the Italian dining experiences you can book include Joe Marzilli's Old Canteen Italian Restaurant, Angelo's Restaurant, Massimo Ristorante, Andino's Italian Restaurant, Costantino's Venda Bar & Ristorante and more.

14. Visit the historic Fort Adams State Park

Fort Adams State Park formerly served both the U.S. Navy and Army.

Now it's the site for many recreational activities and is an entertainment space for jazz and folk festivals in Newport.

15. Watch a movie at the Rustic Drive-In

There are very few drive-in theaters left in the United States, and Rhode Island is home to one of the remaining.

The Rustic Drive-In in North Smithfield features three screens that each play double features during the spring and summer seasons.

Make sure to bring plenty of snacks, blankets and chairs with you as you enjoy a movie under the stars.