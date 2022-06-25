Rhode Island police officer on leave after allegedly assaulting political opponent at abortion rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rhode Island police officer who is also running for office was placed on administrative leave after he allegedly assaulted a political opponent during a pro-abortion rally.

The Providence Police Department confirmed that officer Jeann Lugo, who is running as a Republican for state Senate, was placed on administrative leave Saturday morning after an altercation that occurred Friday night, WPRI-TV reported.

"The PPD is criminally investigating the behavior of an off duty officer last evening during a protest where a female was assaulted," Providence police tweeted. "The officer has served for 3 yrs and placed on administrative leave w/pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review.

On Saturday, Providence police confirmed Lugo, who was off-duty at the time, as the officer in question.

Lugo was not placed under arrest on Friday night, but police told Fox News Digital in a statement Saturday evening that he has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Jennifer Rourke, one of Lugo’s political opponents, alleges that he attacked her during a brawl as hundreds gathered at the Rhode Island State House to protest the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade .

"This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office," Rourke posted on Twitter along with a video from the altercation originally posted by journalist Bill Bartholomew. "I won’t give up."

Lugo told WPRI–TV that he was "in a situation that no individual should see themselves in" and "stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking."

The Providence Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Lugo tweeted on Saturday that he is no longer running for state Senate and then deactivated his Twitter account.