Retired LA cop disappears without a trace on vacation to Greece

A retired Los Angeles County deputy never returned home from his vacation on a Greek island - now, his family is working tirelessly to find him.

Albert Cailbert, 59, a seasoned hiker with dual citizenship in Greece, was last seen setting out on a four-hour hike across the island of Amorgos to meet a friend for lunch, his family told Fox 11. His friend alerted Greek authorities when the retired law enforcement officer failed to arrive.

He left on the hike around 7 a.m. local time and had not arrived at his destination by 3:30 p.m. on June 11, according to the Greek Reporter. His last communication was with his sister, to whom he sent a picture of a trail sign. He had two phones in his possession but hadn't answered either, per the outlet.

As of June 13, he had been missing for more than three days.

"We're almost on three days here," Oliver Calibet, the man's brother, the outlet on Wednesday. "There's no water... I'm very distraught."

"My best hope is they find him and they can patch him up and get him home," the brother said.

A group of family members and friends with search and rescue knowledge set out for the island on Thursday, per the outlet. Meanwhile, other family members have turned a home in Hermosa Beach into their headquarters, manning phones and email to communicate with authorities and Calibet's friend.

Calibet has travelled to Amorgos almost every year for the last decade, Amorgos' deputy mayor of tourism Popi Despotidi told the Greek Reporter.

"It is strange because he is not a person who walked the route for the first time," Despotidi told international news organization. "He knows Amorgos better than me."

His disappearance comes as the island faces a "severe high temperature warning" with extreme heat expected to last through June 13, per The Telegraph. The heat wave is pervading the entirety of Greece, with authorities closing down the acropolis on Thursday.

Calibet's disappearance comes days after popular British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found dead in Greece on June 9 after setting out on a hike on June 5. Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the mayor of Symi — where Mosley went missing — said his body was found face-up against a fence and appeared to have fallen down a steep slope.

Meanwhile, on the island of Samos, a 74-year-old Dutch tourist has been missing since Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

"Unfortunately, so far we have no news about either of them," Hellenic Police spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou told CNN, adding that "police, fire brigade and volunteers are involved in the search, including by air," for both men.