Retired Gen. Al Gray, a former commandant of the Marine Corps, died at the age of 95 Wednesday.

Gray, who served as the 29th commandant of the Marine Corps, died after an extended period of hospice care, according to a report from Military Times.

Gray served in the Marines for 41 years and as commandant from 1987 to 1991, according to the report, which noted that the decorated veteran was "widely beloved" by Marines and veterans of the branch.

He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and earned his commission in 1952, initially serving with the 11th and 7th Marine Regiments, and the 1st Marine Division in Korea.

He would later do a tour in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Silver Star Medal in 1967 for rushing into a mined area where one Marine had been killed and two more injured and clearing a 40-meter path so the injured troops could be moved to safety.

"Today I mourn with all Marines, past and present, the loss of our 29th Commandant, Gen. Gray," Gen. Eric M. Smith, 39th commandant of the Marine Corps, said in a press release Wednesday.

"He was a ‘Marine’s Marine’ – a giant who walked among us during his career and after, remaining one of the Corps’ dearest friends and advocates even into his twilight. His contributions are many, including the development of our maneuver warfare doctrine, Warfighting, which remains, to this day, the philosophic bedrock of how we fight as Marines. Although he will be missed by all, his legacy will endure and his spirit will continue to live among us."