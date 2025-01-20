Residents evacuated as brush fire threatens homes near San Diego

Residents are being evacuated in the San Diego area as firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening homes.

CalFire San Diego confirmed that they were assisting the City of Poway, which is 34 miles from San Diego, with a vegetation fire near Pomerado Road and Ted Williams Parkway that broke out around 1 p.m. on Monday.

"Please monitor for official updates, available resources can be found at http://AlertSanDiego.org," CalFire San Diego posted on X.

Officials said the fire is currently two acres and is threatening structures.

The city of Poway also confirmed that fire officials were responding to a brush fire and shared the evacuation orders.

"Poway Fire Dept responding to brush fire near Ted Willams and Pomerado Road. Traffic on both Ted Williams and Pomerado is impacted - expect road closures. Residents on Glen Oak Way and Wilsey Way are being evacuated," the city wrote in a post on X.

Authorities say the brush fire is being driven by high winds and has the potential to grow.

Cal Fire crews are assisting at the scene and a helicopter was called in to provide air support.

The sheriff's office said that the Temporary Evacuation Point is being set up at Abraxas High School located at 12450 Glen Oak Road in Poway.

This is the second fire to strike southern California on Monday as a small brush fire broke out in Los Angeles near the iconic Griffith Observatory.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that the fire was "fully extinguished in 31 minutes" and that the fire never grew above a quarter acre.

"All threatened structures were successfully defended and undamaged," the alert read.

The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that a witness spotted a young man who had lit a fire in the area and left.

Officers arrested the suspect, who they said was likely a transient, and took him into custody. His identity has not been released.

