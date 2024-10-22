'Reliable indicator' for election results that's dethroning traditional polls and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. New crystal ball giving voters a 'reliable indicator' of election results.

2. Hurricane Helene forces survivors to sleep in tents.

3. Hawaii, Utah, Missouri, Wisconsin kick off in-person early voting.

MAJOR HEADLINES

CUT TO COMMERCIAL – Two reasons CBS News won't release the unedited Harris interview, a columnist claims. Continue reading …

ALL ABOUT THAT ‘BASE’ – Data reporter finds 'rather interesting development' as voter support shifts. Continue reading …

‘NOW OR NEVER’ – Pro-Trump actor fires back at Whoopi Goldberg, encourages others to speak out. Continue reading …

HAPPY MEAL – Woman served by Trump at McDonald's reveals details behind viral exchange. Continue reading …

FULL THROTTLE – Danica Patrick makes election admission — and puts MAGA haters on the spot. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

DAGGER OF DECEIT – The 'knife in the back' move a key swing state Democrat is accused of making. Continue reading …

'THE FACTS' – Harris touts growing up in the middle class while pushing a mandate most 'won't be able to afford': economist. Continue reading …

PUFF, PUFF, PASS – Court rules votes on key ballot measure in red state won't be counted. Continue reading …

ABSENTEE IMPACT – Jewish-American group urges US citizens in Israel to vote in November's elections. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

OPEN SECRET – New Yorker writer admits he's never met a Trump supporter at work in his 15-year media career. Continue reading …

'DISINGENUOUS' – Black men call out Kamala Harris' 'disingenuous' messaging as a reason she is struggling in the polls. Continue reading …

FAITH UNDER FIRE – Red state rule requiring schools to incorporate the Bible into curriculums faces lawsuit. Continue reading …

SOCIETAL CHANGE – Mother of eight, economist has a countercultural message amid declining birth rate. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Trump has the momentum, as does the Senate GOP. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Three reasons why Trump's plan to indict Harris over illegal immigration is the right call. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CAN'T STOP HIM – Lamar Jackson dazzles with 5 touchdown passes as Ravens take down injured-riddled Bucs. Continue reading …

POWERFUL PALS – Where is Sean 'Diddy' Combs music industry inner circle now? Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Halloween, history, seasonal foods and much more. Take the quiz here …

RISING COSTS – Credit card company now charging extra fees for paper statements. Continue reading …

FRIGHTFUL BITE – Simba the cat had to work hard for treats from a Halloween jack-o'-lantern. See video …

WATCH

ATLANTA SMALL BUSINESS OWNER – First week of early voting in battleground Georgia 'shatters' records. See video …

PASTOR LORENZO SEWELL – Evangelical voters should ‘vote their values’ in the November election. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













