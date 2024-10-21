Ex-NASCAR star Danica Patrick explains Donald Trump will get her first-ever vote for president

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick confirmed on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ that she has never voted in a presidential election in her life, but that will be changing in 2024.

And she's revealed who she will be voting for come Election Day.

"It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice," Patrick told Watters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick added that she doesn't understand why "MAGA," or Trump's slogan of "Make America Great Again," is considered an "insult" to some.

Patrick also feels like there's a big divide between men and women right now when voting for Trump, and she explained why one of the common reasons she's heard people won't vote for the former president isn't good enough.

"There is a difference definitely between the way that men and women are voting, and I think maybe one of the reasons why women are having a harder time with the vote is just his personality," she said.

EX-NASCAR STAR DANICA PATRICK FACES CRITICISM FOR ATTENDING CONSERVATIVE EVENT

"That’s the most common answer you hear from people. ‘I just can’t vote for him.’ I don’t think that’s a good enough reason. You don’t have to go to dinner with him. You just have to like the country that you live in."

Patrick and Watters also discussed Trump surprising McDonald's diners in Pennsylvania this past week, where the former racecar driver said it showed everyone the qualities she likes most about him.

"I think that he has a great sense of humor," she began. "I think that he is a man amongst the people. I feel like when you wrap that up with the humility that he has, the sense of humor that he has, the off-the-cuff confidence that he has. His ability to go so unscripted and be in so many scenarios where he has to essentially be himself, it’s pretty much all of them. That’s not just something you see from the other side, which I think is one of the most endearing and important qualities about him is that he is just being him."

Prior to revealing her president of choice, Patrick explained why she hadn't voted in the past and what changed her mind on getting educated about politics.

"It’s not something I’m proud of I would say, but it is true," Patrick, who remains the only woman to win an IndyCar Series race in history, said. "To explain myself slightly, one of the rules I had for myself in all of past elections no matter what’s happened is I said, ‘Look, if I don’t vote, it doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion, but I’m not going to tell anyone about it. I don’t have a problem with anything, I can’t complain anything because I didn’t do my part.’ And for so long, racing was all I did. It was my only focus. I didn’t have time or energy to really understand politics even."

But everything changed for Patrick when she started to watch the news at the start of this year.

"That's all I watch," she said.

Patrick also attended America Fest in Phoenix last December, which reinforced her love of country.

"There were so many great speakers, and I posted some pictures afterwards," she said about attending the event. "Of course, it was very red, white and blue. Red is also my favorite color, and I basically just said I love this country. AMFEST, America Fest, I love this country, seems like the place to be. It just drew so much media attention."

Patrick's intentions to vote for Trump on Election Day were shown prior to her conversation with Watters, where she moderated a Q&A session with Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, in Greensboro, North Carolina last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Trump wins this year's election, Patrick is confident that our country can reach heights it never has before.

"I feel like most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office, with all the amazing, brilliant people who are supporting him, I feel like it can not only make America great again, but make America greater than it’s ever been," she said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.