Barnard student's suspected killer, 13, denied release

A New York City judge denied release for the 13-year-old boy suspected of murdering 18-year-old Barnard student Tessa Majors on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park.

The teen, whose identity has not been released by Fox News because he is a minor, appeared before Judge Carol Goldstein at the New York Family Court Thursday looking somber and dressed in all black.

Goldstein said she does not see a "significant change of circumstances" to justify granting the suspect house arrest, despite requests by the defense to release him to his uncle.

His defense attorney, Hannah Kaplan, also presented an omnibus motion which raised the issue of whether or not the teen's confession to police could be used as evidence in the case.

NYPD RELEASE TEEN SUSPECT IN MURDER OF BARNARD STUDENT TESSA MAJORS

The teen, who has remained in police custody since his arrest, previously told police that he handed a knife to his friend, who then stabbed Majors so brutally he saw "feathers come out of her jacket."

The friend, a 14-year-old male, was captured by police after a weeklong search but released from custody after questioning.

A third suspect was also questioned and released by authorities.

Police say the 13-year-old was one of three teens in the park around 7 p.m. on that fatal evening when the group allegedly attempted to rob Majors, a college freshman, and brutally stabbed her when she resisted.

The 13-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon. His trial is expected to begin on March 16.

Fox News' Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.