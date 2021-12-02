Record-breaking warm weather forecast to cover much of US

Record-breaking December warmth is spreading over much of the country.

SNOWSTORM STRANDS 61 IN PUB IN YORKSHIRE, ENGLAND, FOR THIRD NIGHT, ‘PLENTY OF BEER AVAILABLE’

Temperatures are 10-30 degrees above average today, and warmer air will move into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic to wrap up the week.

The last in a series of clipper systems is scooting across the Northeast.

We’re tracking the possibility for more clippers this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Northwest will get a brief break in the active weather until the next storm moves in this weekend.