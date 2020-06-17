Rayshard Brooks' widow responds to charges against Atlanta officers, says ordeal has 'hurt real bad'

Rayshard Brooks’ widow and attorneys for the family made an emotional call for convictions Wednesday after county prosecutors announced a slew of charges against the Atlanta police officers involved in her husband’s fatal shooting.

"How do you get justice for a little girl who, every day on her birthday from now on, will remember that as the day she found out her dad died?" said Justin Miller, one of the family’s attorneys.

Tomika Miller, Brooks’ widow, said tearfully that learning about her husband’s fate “hurt really bad.”

“I felt everything that he felt just by hearing what he went through,” she said.

Justin Miller said that the charges are “step one” and that step two would be “convictions on all charges.”

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who was fired after 27-year-old Brooks was fatally shot last week, now faces 11 charges -- including felony murder, which could potentially lead to the death penalty, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. announced Wednesday.

A second officer, Devin Brosnan, is facing three charges, including aggravated assault. He has been reassigned.

Brooks was shot and killed outside a Wendy’s restaurant where he’d apparently fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test -- and ultimately was seen wrestling with the officers and running with one of their Tasers leading up to the shooting.

Brosnan's attorneys said he suffered a concussion when Brooks knocked him to the ground during the scuffle.

Rolfe chased him down and shot him when, according to his lawyers, he feared for his safety and the safety of the numerous bystanders as Brooks turned and discharged Brosnan’s stolen Taser in his direction.

Investigators said they reviewed eight different videos of the incident and spoke with at least 10 witnesses before announcing the charges.