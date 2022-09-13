Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Rapper shot to death at LA restaurant targeted for jewelry after girlfriend tagged Instagram location: report

Los Angeles police hunt gunman in fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 13

Los Angeles police continue to search for the gunman accused of shooting and killing a rapper at a restaurant on Monday, as investigators reveal the artist may have been targeted for his jewelry by the suspect who obtained his location from an Instagram post shared by the late man’s girlfriend. 

PnB Rock, a rapper originally from Philadelphia best known for his 2016 hit "Selfish," was fatally shot at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who shared an Instagram photo with the location tagged, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

The post has since been deleted. A source told Times that Rock was targeted for his jewelry. 

Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020, in New York City. 

Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020, in New York City.  (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Investigators are examining surveillance video from inside the eatery and looking for video from surrounding businesses to attempt to identify the shooter, according to the law enforcement source. 

PnB Rock attends the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 08, 2020 in New York City.

PnB Rock attends the R13 front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 08, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin)

Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the newspaper that the suspect brandished a firearm inside the eatery and demanded items from the victim. The victim was shot almost immediately, Muniz said, and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The suspect fled the restaurant and hopped into the side door of a waiting getaway car, and fled the parking lot. 

Rapper PnB Rock performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 11, 2019, in Anaheim, California. 

Rapper PnB Rock performs onstage during the 92.3 Real Street Festival at Honda Center on August 11, 2019, in Anaheim, California.  (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

"PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls," Atlantic Records said in a statement. "This news is heavy on our hearts, and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. 