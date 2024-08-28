Expand / Collapse search
Rachel Morin's family slams Biden-Harris for silence over her murder allegedly committed by illegal migrant

Rachel Morin's family said Trump's visits with them are 'stark contrast' to the Biden administration's lack of response

FIRST ON FOX: The family of Rachel Morin, the Maryland mother of five who was brutally attacked and murdered, allegedly by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, in August 2023, slammed the Biden administration for a "lack of compassion" over their daughter's death.

In a statement from Randolph Rice, the Morin family's spokesperson, the family expressed "deep" disappointment in the Biden administration, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, for its "lack of acknowledgment and compassion" for their beloved family member.

The family noted Wednesday marked 75 days since Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, the 23-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador who allegedly murdered the 37-year-old, had been arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 

"There has been no word from the White House … "

— Family of Rachel Morin

"The Morin family is deeply disappointed by the lack of acknowledgment and compassion from President Biden and his administration," they said. "It has been 75 days since Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant who slipped across our nation’s border multiple times, was captured. Yet, there has been no word from the White House."

TRUMP MEETS WITH RACHEL MORIN FAMILY AT BORDER, MARYLAND MOM OF 5 MURDERED BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SUSPECT

Rachel Morin in black bikini

Richard Tobin, far left, denied he had any role in girlfriend Rachel Morin's death after her body was found on a Maryland hiking trail.  (Facebook)

The family said the Biden administration has sent a "troubling message" that the "safety and well-being" of American citizens is "not a priority" for the White House.

"The silence is deafening, and it sends a troubling message that the safety and well-being of American citizens are not a priority."

— Family of Rachel Morin

"The silence is deafening, and it sends a troubling message that the safety and well-being of American citizens are not a priority," the family said. "This lack of concern serves as a reminder of the apparent disregard by the Biden administration for the victims of preventable crimes committed by illegal immigrants. Like many others, the Morin family deserves recognition and action from their leaders to prevent such tragedies from happening again."

U.S. Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump comforts Patty Morin

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, comforts Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered by an undocumented migrant, at the U.S.-Mexico border Aug. 22, 2024, south of Sierra Vista, Ariz.  (Rebecca Noble)

The family of the mother of five, who was killed while going out on an evening run in Bel Air, Maryland, expressed their thanks to former President Trump, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

"In stark contrast to the silence from the Biden Administration, former President Donald Trump has met with the Morin family on multiple occasions, offering his support and condolences," the family's statement said. 

"Maryland Governor Wes Moore has also reached out to the family, expressing his sorrow for their loss. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan contacted the family soon after the suspect's apprehension. He and Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller attended the one-year memorial walk with the family, demonstrating their commitment to honor Rachel Morin’s memory," Rice said.

Biden and Harris on DNC stage

Rachel Morin's family slammed Biden and Harris for failing to acknowledge her horrific death. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Morin's family highlighted the human toll of the Biden administration's lax border policies, calling for the Biden administration to recognize the impact its policies have had on everyday American citizens.

MARYLAND SHERIFF'S ‘GUT’ SAYS RACHEL MORIN WAS ‘STALKED’ BY SUSPECT BEFORE HER MURDER

"The Morin family’s pain is a poignant reminder of the consequences of the lax border policies and the human toll that results from them," Rice said. "As they continue to mourn the loss of Rachel, they call on the Biden administration to finally break its silence and acknowledge the tragedy that has devastated their lives."

  • Rachel Morin in jean shorts and a California tank top.
    Image 1 of 4

    Rachel Morin was dragged off a hiking trail Aug. 5, 2023, and brutally murdered.  (Family handout)

  • A photo of Rachel Morin is posted on a tree along a hiking route
    Image 2 of 4

    A photo of Rachel Morin was posted to a tree by her family along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, Md., Aug. 10, 2023.  (Mega for Fox News Digital)

  • Rachel Morin in a black outfit
    Image 3 of 4

    Rachel Morin was murdered while exercising on a Maryland trail.  (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

  • Murder suspect in handcuffs is escorted by law enforcement
    Image 4 of 4

    Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, arrives in Maryland. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Rachel Morin's death on the Ma &amp; Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Md. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Getty Images)

Morin, 37, was reported missing in August 2023 by her boyfriend, who said she never returned after going out for a run on the Ma & Pa Trail, a pedestrian trail in Bel Air, a quiet and typically safe town about 28 miles northeast of Baltimore, Aug. 5, 2023.

Her body was found on the trail the next day.

Police say Martinez-Hernandez was linked to Morin's killing through DNA evidence.

In March 2023, DNA matched Martinez-Hernandez with a brutal attack in Los Angeles.

"Once in our country, and likely emboldened by his anonymity, he brutally attacked a 9-year-old girl and her mother during a home invasion in March of 2023 in Los Angeles," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a previous press conference. "And as everyone I believe is aware, that was our first DNA match linking Rachel's case to the one in Los Angeles."

The FBI said familial DNA, or genetic material that leads to a small pool of relatives, helped it identify Martinez-Hernandez as the perpetrator in both cases.

Authorities said Martinez-Hernandez was also wanted for murder in El Salvador.

"We are 1,800 miles from the southern border," Gahler said at the June press conference. "And American citizens are not safe because of [the White House and Congress'] failed immigration policies."

Martinez-Hernandez was apprehended in Tusla, Oklahoma, in June and faces charges of first-degree murder, rape and kidnapping in Morin's death. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and to Kamala Harris' campaign for comment. 

