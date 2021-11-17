'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman" was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth told Chansley during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday that he believed the 34-year-old was now "on the right track," but that the crime was so serious it warranted the sentence.

Chansley gave a lengthy speech during the hearing, saying he was "wrong for entering the Capitol," and admitting he had no excuse.

US APPEALS COURT TEMPORARILY BLOCKS NATIONAL ARCHIVES FROM RELEASING TRUMP DOCS TO JAN. 6 COMMITTEE

"I am in no way, shape or form a violent criminal… no way a domestic terrorist," Chansley said. "I'm a good man who broke the law. … I am truly repentant for my actions."

Sentencing guidelines called for 41 to 51 months incarceration. Judge Lamberth commended Chansley for his candor and for everything he had done since Jan. 6, but said he could not justify a sentence lower than 41 months.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chansley will have three years of supervised release after serving his sentence and must pay $2,000 in restitution.

The Department of Justice alleged that Chansley entered the Capitol building at 2:14 p.m. and eventually went onto the Senate floor, taking pictures at the dais. He was accused of saying "Mike Pence is a f------ traitor," and writing a note that read, "It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!"

He was been in custody since he was arrested Jan. 9, and pleaded guilty on Sept. 3 to obstruction to an official proceeding.