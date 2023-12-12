Proposed ski mask ban in Atlanta fails to move forward in City Council: 'Absurd'

A proposed ski mask ban in Atlanta failed to cross a legislative hurdle on Monday, after the plan didn't advance past a city council committee.

The proposal by District 12 City Councilman Antonio Lewis aimed to ban individuals from wearing ski masks and hoods in public places, according to FOX 5.

Atlanta's residents voiced their opposition to the proposal during a City Council Public Safety Committee meeting.

"The fact that any one of you took this proposal seriously is pathetic," one resident told the city council committee.

"I want to see systemic solutions that keep Atlanta residents safe, and this mask ordinance is not it … If they’re committed to doing a crime, a mask ordinance is not going to stop them from doing that crime," said another resident.

"I see this as a new way into ‘stop and frisk.’ It’s a new way to be stopped," a woman said during the meeting.

One resident, however, didn't understand the opposition.

"I think it’s absolutely absurd that there’s objection to this bill. I want to walk around in public and feel safe," a resident said.

Lewis said the proposal was meant to help police identify criminals who often hide behind facial coverings, such as ski masks.

"I have a nephew whose mother was approached while she was in the store and was told ‘I’m gonna kill your son’ … and he had on a mask," Lewis said.

Lewis said he plans to reintroduce the proposal with changes, such as focusing only on ski masks.