Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco
Published

Princess cruise ship from Alaska with thousands onboard damaged after hitting San Francisco pier

The Princess cruise ship made contact with the dock and passengers and crew got off, a cruise spokesperson said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Woman rescued after falling off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship Video

Woman rescued after falling off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship

A woman was rescued after falling out of the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship near the Dominican Republic. It is unclear whether the woman accidentally fell from the ship or intentionally jumped. (Credit: @matthew_kuhn/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A cruise ship docking in San Francisco crashed into Pier 27 as passengers and crew were on board, Princess Cruises said. 

The Ruby Princess was arriving in the port just after 6 a.m. when it made "unexpected contact with the dock" at the pier, a Princess Cruises spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

"We had gotten up and we were in our stateroom and I just felt a bump and thought, ‘here we are,’" Melinda Van Nort, a passenger on the Ruby Princess, told Fox San Francisco. "Just felt like a little nudge that we'd run into something."

MAN FALLS FROM CRUISE SHIP OFF FLORIDA COAST: 'LIFE OF THE PARTY'

Princess Cruises crashed in San Francisco

A Princess Cruises ship was damaged when it crashed into a San Francisco pier Thursday morning.   (KTVU)

A dent in the port side rear was visible, according to images of the damage. Other photos showed that there were some black, circular smudges on the bottom of the white ship.

There were no injuries and everyone was asked to disembark the ship, the cruise line said. An assessment of the damage to the ship and pier was being conducted.

Cruise ship docked in San Francisco

The front of the Ruby Princess is seen damaged in San francisco.  (KTVU)

The cruise ship was sailing with 3,328 guests and 1,159 crew members, according to the news outlet. 

"While the specific departure time for the upcoming 10-day roundtrip voyage to Alaska is still being determined, embarkation of passengers will begin at 11:30am PT" the cruise said. 

Cruise ship in San Francisco Pier 27

The Ruby Princess docked in San Francisco.  (KTVU)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ship had just completed its 10-day journey to Alaska, which left San Francisco on June 26, the news station reported.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.