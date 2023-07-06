Princess cruise ship from Alaska with thousands onboard damaged after hitting San Francisco pier

A cruise ship docking in San Francisco crashed into Pier 27 as passengers and crew were on board, Princess Cruises said.

The Ruby Princess was arriving in the port just after 6 a.m. when it made "unexpected contact with the dock" at the pier, a Princess Cruises spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We had gotten up and we were in our stateroom and I just felt a bump and thought, ‘here we are,’" Melinda Van Nort, a passenger on the Ruby Princess, told Fox San Francisco. "Just felt like a little nudge that we'd run into something."

A dent in the port side rear was visible, according to images of the damage. Other photos showed that there were some black, circular smudges on the bottom of the white ship.

There were no injuries and everyone was asked to disembark the ship, the cruise line said. An assessment of the damage to the ship and pier was being conducted.

The cruise ship was sailing with 3,328 guests and 1,159 crew members, according to the news outlet.

"While the specific departure time for the upcoming 10-day roundtrip voyage to Alaska is still being determined, embarkation of passengers will begin at 11:30am PT" the cruise said.

The ship had just completed its 10-day journey to Alaska, which left San Francisco on June 26, the news station reported.