Presidential Debates Commission sticking to original schedule amid Trump's calls for earlier debates

The Commission on Presidential Debates will proceed with its original schedule despite requests from former President Trump's campaign for earlier events.

The commission released its schedule in November last year, but Trump's camp has urged organizers to offer earlier and more frequent debates in a bid to outshine Biden onstage.

"The CPD’s criteria […] will be applied in early September; afterward, the Commission will extend debate invitations to qualifying candidates," the CPD told Fox News Digital.

The commission added, "The CPD is proceeding with production and broadcast plans at its four debate sites as also announced on November 20, 2023."

Radio personality Howard Stern hosted Biden last week for an interview in which the president confirmed his intentions to debate his Republican opponent.

"I am, somewhere, I don’t know when," Biden replied. "I'm happy to debate him."

Trump pounced on the comment, asserting that he was eager to debate under any conditions and at any time.

"Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier this year, the Trump campaign wrote a letter to the commission to request that the debate schedule be expanded and moved up on the calendar.

"The Commission must move up the timetable of its proposed 2024 debates to ensure more Americans have a full chance to see the candidates before they start voting, and we would argue for adding more debates in addition to those on the currently proposed schedule," Trump advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita wrote in the letter.

Prior to the Stern interview, the Biden camp remained coy about the president's willingness to debate, characterizing Trump's emphasis on the question as desperate.

"If I were him, I would want to debate me, too," Biden told reporters in Nevada this year. "He’s got nothing else to do."

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The second debate will be in Petersburg, Virginia, on Oct. 1, and the third will be held in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9. A vice presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Easton, Pennsylvania.