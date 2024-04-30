Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

Presidential Debates Commission sticking to original schedule amid Trump's calls for earlier debates

First presidential debate slated for Sep 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Commission on Presidential Debates will proceed with its original schedule despite requests from former President Trump's campaign for earlier events.

The commission released its schedule in November last year, but Trump's camp has urged organizers to offer earlier and more frequent debates in a bid to outshine Biden onstage.

"The CPD’s criteria […] will be applied in early September; afterward, the Commission will extend debate invitations to qualifying candidates," the CPD told Fox News Digital.

TRUMP SUGGESTS WHITE HOUSE AS VENUE FOR DEBATE WITH BIDEN: 'WOULD BE VERY COMFORTABLE'

Donald Trump Joe Biden

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it will stay with its original debate broadcasting schedule. (Morry Gash/Pool via Reuters/File)

The commission added, "The CPD is proceeding with production and broadcast plans at its four debate sites as also announced on November 20, 2023."

Radio personality Howard Stern hosted Biden last week for an interview in which the president confirmed his intentions to debate his Republican opponent.

"I am, somewhere, I don’t know when," Biden replied. "I'm happy to debate him." 

Trump pounced on the comment, asserting that he was eager to debate under any conditions and at any time.

BIDEN TELLS STERN HE'S 'HAPPY' TO DEBATE TRUMP

President Joe Biden

President Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon/File)

"Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters," the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier this year, the Trump campaign wrote a letter to the commission to request that the debate schedule be expanded and moved up on the calendar.

"The Commission must move up the timetable of its proposed 2024 debates to ensure more Americans have a full chance to see the candidates before they start voting, and we would argue for adding more debates in addition to those on the currently proposed schedule," Trump advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita wrote in the letter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump exits Trump Tower in New York City

Former President Trump (Probe-Media for Fox News Digital/File)

Prior to the Stern interview, the Biden camp remained coy about the president's willingness to debate, characterizing Trump's emphasis on the question as desperate.

"If I were him, I would want to debate me, too," Biden told reporters in Nevada this year. "He’s got nothing else to do."

The first presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. The second debate will be in Petersburg, Virginia, on Oct. 1, and the third will be held in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9. A vice presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com