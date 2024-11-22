President-elect Trump announces new choice for attorney general and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump announces new choice for attorney general.

2. Comedian flees the US following Trump's victory.

3. Biden appears to forget team name during NBA Champs’ visit.

MAJOR HEADLINES

'I JUST CALLED DAVE MCCORMICK…' – Democrat concedes in hotly contested Pennsylvania Senate race weeks after Election Day. Continue reading ...

CHANGING COURSES – Senator introduces bill to eliminate federal department after Trump campaign pledge. Continue reading …

‘A CONCERN’ – Pentagon sounds alarm as Russia unleashes ‘new type of lethal capability’ on Ukraine. Continue reading …

‘THIS IS AN OUTRAGE’ – Hawley comes out swinging against top officials with theory on why they skipped hearing. See video …

PRICE CHECK – Walmart exec issues warning heading into Trump’s second term. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

EXTRA CREDIT – State's 'woke' education policy reversed after legal challenge by conservative group. Continue reading …

BORDER BLUNDER – Democrats waited too long to propose solutions, former presidential candidate says. Continue reading …

ON THE HORIZON – Military experts on women serving in combat roles. Continue reading …

'DISGUSTING' – State GOP unleashes on liberal leaders after ICE arrests illegal migrants on child rape charges. Continue reading ...

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'IT'S PEOPLE'S LIVES' – Jennifer Lawrence defends her Taliban doc on Afghan women: 'It's not political.' Continue reading ...

'AMERICANS FIRST' – Former Obama donor who backed Trump cheers state's red shift. Continue reading ...

'UNPRECEDENTED' – Biden admin exec order allowing U.S. to sanction Americans undermining West Bank 'stability' prompts lawsuit. Continue reading …

'WICKED WITCH' – Woman's dream house turned it into a living nightmare by neighbors. Continue reading …

OPINION

RILEY GAINES – Battling for fairness in women’s sports is risky but necessary. Continue reading …

KAROL MARKOWICZ – Is the woke era over? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SACKED – Daniel Jones bids farewell to Giants in emotional statement. Continue reading ...

MAGICAL JOURNEY – Disney unveils new cruise ship. Continue reading ...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday traditions, foods, travel spots and more. Take the quiz …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – 'Morning Joe' hosts hadn't talked to Trump in how long? What was Susan Smith's crime? Take the quiz …

BRIGHT HORIZONS – Baby sea turtles aim for the sea in a compelling sprint. See video …

WATCH

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Senator calls to 'clean house from top to bottom' in the FBI, Homeland Security and the DOJ. See video …

MIKE ROGERS – Potential Trump FBI candidate vows to ‘change the culture at the top.’ See video …

-



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.