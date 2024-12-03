President Biden faces backlash over pardon of Hunter and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Hunter Biden's demeanor in unearthed video raises new questions.

2. Trump promises 'hell to pay' in the Middle East.

3. Daniel Penny prosecutor's final pitch to jurors.

MAJOR HEADLINES

THE BLUEPRINT – Hunter's ex-biz partner reveals Trump DOJ changes he'd like to see after Biden's pardon. Continue reading …

‘STATE’ OF THE UNION – What Trump told a world leader at Mar-a-Lago that triggered nervous laughter. Continue reading …

‘YOU WERE LYING’ – ESPN star rips into President Biden over Hunter pardon: ‘You’re full of it.' Continue reading …

MAN OF STEEL – Trump outlines plan to block foreign firm from taking over US manufacturing company. Continue reading …

NEWLYWED NIGHTMARE – Twist in case of driver accused in DUI crash that killed bride on wedding night. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

BALANCE OF POWER – Single congressional race stands between Republicans and 1-seat majority. Continue reading …

RACE IS ON – Senate Democrats to hold leadership elections after losing chamber majority. Continue reading …

PARTING WORDS – Outgoing DNC chair defends party, says 2024 could have been worse for Democrats. Continue reading …

'MAJOR INCREASE' – John Bolton declares hiking US defense budget the 'most important priority in foreign affairs today'. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

TRUTH TEST – Media takes latest blow to credibility with coverage of Hunter Biden pardon. Continue reading …

RED, WHITE & BOO – Lawyer ejected from council meeting for waving American flag to protest new ban. Continue reading …

MOVING ON? – Bill Maher tells liberal Hollywood icon he might 'quit' show over Trump. Continue reading …

BEG YOUR PARDON? – Dem lawmaker confronted with video of himself saying Biden wouldn't pardon Hunter. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Sanctuary city Democrats resist Trump deportation plan at their peril. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Don't be fooled by President Biden's pardon of Hunter. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

MISSING THE MARK – Automaker back in hot water as new car redesign sparks more backlash. Continue reading …

'DOING OUR BEST' – Rare disease diagnosis strengthens bond between twin sisters. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday tunes, festive flora and plane pioneers. Take the quiz here …

MYSTERY REMAINS – Missing American man may have fallen overboard on Princess Cruise. Continue reading …

BURGER TO GO? – Watch as a drive-thru customer describes what landed on her car's windshield. See video …

WATCH

KATIE CHERKASKY – Special counsel doesn't want Hunter Biden case dismissed. See video …

REP. RICHARD MCCORMICK – Congress facing 'hard decisions' when it comes to cutting government waste. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













