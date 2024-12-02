New Jersey lawyer ejected from town council meeting for waving American flag to protest 'disgusting' new ban

A New Jersey resident was escorted out of a town council meeting for waving an American flag in protest of a new rule that bans such items, including the U.S. Constitution and other "props" from the public comment portion of town meetings.

Last week, the Township of Edison, NJ passed an ordinance that cuts down the time residents have to address the council and forbids them from using "props" in their remarks, including American flags, during public comments, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

Residents immediately pushed back against the rule, arguing during a five-hour meeting on Nov. 25 that it was in violation of their First Amendment rights and a "disgusting" attempt to silence those looking to speak up for their community.

"To consider the American flag and the Constitution a prop when someone raises it is an insult to what the flag is, what the flag stands for and what this country is," resident Maryann Hennessey told council members."For you to consider the use of the American flag a prop is disgusting."

Resident Joel Bassoff, a lawyer from Edison, held a small American flag in his hand as he addressed the council, warning that they could face legal action for restricting residents in this manner.

"I’m holding up an American flag to represent the constitutional values," Bassoff said.

In video of the exchange, Council President Nishith Patel can be heard banging his gavel before giving Bassoff an official warning.

"It’s my constitutional right to do this," Bassoff said. "If you get sued, you will lose. My suggestion to you is that you get a second opinion from competent counsel because you are wrong."

Residents can be heard clapping as Bassoff continued. "You are interfering with the decorum of this meeting by interfering with the right to speech of a member of the public. And it should stop now," he said.

As he looked down to proceed, police officers appeared behind him.

"His time is forfeited," Patel told the officers.

"Your time should be forfitted, your positions should be fortified," Bassoff replied. "By your actions you forfeit every right to preside over this meeting."

Patel then instructed the officers to have Bassoff "removed." A resident can be heard yelling "shame on you" from the audience. Bassoff agreed to step away from the podium, stating "I'm ready to sit here quietly, and I will not interfere with your decorum - so I have a right to be here."

The council members then voted for a five-minute recess as the officers escorted Basoff out of the room.

The ordinance O.2239-2024, seeks to establish rules to maintain decorum at township council meetings that have recently devolved into chaos and have become a subject of mockery. In October, a man dressed as a Bong was removed after taking the podium in full costume. One resident described council meetings of late as "a three-ring circus."

The ordinance doesn’t explicitly ban the American Flag or the US Constitution, but when questioned on the matter, Patel told residents, "any props will be considered not conducive to good order and as the president, I am making that call."

Patel did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.