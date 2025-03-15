Preacher doesn't flinch as activist points apparent gun at his head

Unfazed and unshaken.

Shocking video has been released showing the moment a pastor had an apparent gun pointed in his face by an activist – but the cool-headed preacher hardly moves a muscle.

Kevin Kihara, 37, a pastor of Christian Forgiveness Ministries in San Francisco, was speaking out against the transgender ideology in Santa Ana on Wednesday when the unhinged aggressor came at him, brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

"He didn't make a man to be a woman, he made the man to be a man," Kihara belted out to passers-by on the California sidewalk, before adding, "He didn't make the woman to be man, he made the woman to be a woman and this is the truth!"

TRANSGENDER SAILORS, MARINES OFFERED BENEFITS TO VOLUNTARILY LEAVE SERVICE OR FACE BEING KICKED OUT

Kihara, who was speaking into a mic on a sidewalk, then calmly looks and sees the person – who is out of shot – fast approaching.

"What are you going to come attack me now?" Kihara says bluntly.

That’s when the emotionally charged person -- dressed in denim overalls and a black and white striped T-shirt – walks up to him and pulls out what appears to be a large handgun and points it in Kihara’s face.

"I should," the tattooed person responds.

But Kihara barely flinches, holding the mic and then blasting back at the menace, exclaiming: "Hey man, it's up to you if you want to pull that on me. God bless you."

The furious person then turns away and marches into the distance yelling profanities at the church leader.

"Shut the f--- up!" the suspect screams, fleeing the scene.

FEDERAL JUDGE RIPS DOJ LAWYERS, DEMANDS WRITTEN RETRACTION FROM HEGSETH OVER TRANSGENDER MILITARY POLICY POST

Unfazed, Kihara keeps preaching.

"So you just threatened me with a gun," he says. "You just pulled a gun on my face. Man, Lord have mercy on you," he continued. "This means you don't even know who you are. I still love you though. Even you pulled a gun on me, I still love you, I still bless you."

The video, which was initially posted to Christian Forgiveness Ministries’ YouTube channel, generated plenty of responses, with most commenters heaping praise on Kihara’s coolness in the face of a potential life and death situation.

"I'm thrilled your [sic] still alive. You’re super courageous. I pray for your protection," wrote one commenter. "What a legend," wrote another.

It’s unclear if the gun was real, with some online sleuths arguing it was a C02 BB gun, or air pistol. It’s not known if Kihara reported the incident to police.

Fox News Digital reached out to Christian Forgiveness Ministries for comment but did not receive a response.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Immediately following the incident, a woman walks up to Kihara and argues with him over preaching about trans people.

"God does not appreciate what you’re doing right now," she says, among other points.

"He knows that I’m preaching the truth," Kihara says. Their back and forth lasts for about four minutes before she eventually walks off.