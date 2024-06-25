Potential Trump running mate makes Senate endorsement in key battleground state and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TRUMP VS. BIDEN: The gloves will be off and the world will be watching. Stay in the know for more updates.

FULL SUPPORT – Potential Trump running mate makes Senate endorsement in key battleground state. Continue reading …

'SANDBOX FIGHT' – Americans predict winner of Biden and Trump's CNN Presidential Debate. Continue reading …

VOTERS SPEAK – AOC survives Democratic primary battle while 'Squad' loses its first member in neighboring race. Continue reading …

LOST IN SPACE – NASA astronauts stuck on Boeing spacecraft face high stakes return. Continue reading …

COURTROOM DRAMA – Evan Gershkovich's closed-door trial on espionage charges begins in Russia. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

NEIGHBORLY CHAT – Biden's hometown sounds off on his first term. Continue reading …

UNDER THE SKIN – Biden prep focused on ways to 'trigger' Trump as former president relies on campaigning: reports. Continue reading …

VOTER OUTREACH – Black House Republicans hold cognac, cigars event to boost Trump in key state. Continue reading …

TAKE A SEAT – Border Patrol agents nab slew of sex offenders in single weekend. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

WANTING TO WIN – Obama's 'secret' meetings with Biden reveal former president's fear about a Trump victory. Continue reading …

STOP SIGN – Drag queen councilmember explains why she finds U-turn traffic signs 'homophobic.' Continue reading …

SAVE THE MALLS – Shopping malls are in dire straits, but they could survive with this adaptation. Continue reading …

WOKE WOOKIES – Elon Musk calls Lucasfilm president 'more deadly than the Death Star.' Continue reading …

OPINION

JASON CHAFFETZ – One president has the most to lose at the CNN Presidential Debate. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY – Age of rage vs. free speech: We've been here before and here's what happened. Continue reading …

-

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Guest Christopher Bedford unpacks Rep. Jamaal Bowman's election bid. See video …

JESSE WATTERS – Democrats are putting Biden through a stress test. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden unable to perform duties as he preps for Trump showdown in 'friendly territory.' Continue reading …

'FOX NEWS @ NIGHT' – Guest Jessica Anderson says everyone is concerned about Biden's 'mental stability' right now. See video …









IN OTHER NEWS

JUSTICE AT HAND – How prosecutor is betting on playing cards to help crack cold cases. Continue reading …

DEBATE QUIZ – Can you recall these famous moments from America's debates over the years? Take the quiz here …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Taylor Swift tunes, celeb lion tamers, US independence and more. Take the quiz here …

'NO PLACE FOR PITY' – American Paralympian implores sports fans to watch Paralympic Games. Continue reading …

THIS IS THE VOICE – A camel named Bahir makes his wishes known in no uncertain terms. See video …





WATCH

BETHANY MANDEL – There are no consequences in many jurisdictions for 'flat-out antisemitism.' See video

BEN CARSON – There are a lot of people on the GOP side who would make wonderful VPs. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"Joe now of course, five plus days and counting, he's been in hiding. Apparently, the president of your country is not able to perform his regular duties, the duties of his job, while also preparing for a 90-minute debate in friendly territory on fake news CNN. At least 16 aides are helping Biden prepare with mock debates and strategy sessions."

– SEAN HANNITY













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.