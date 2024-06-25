JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are putting Biden through a stress test

Fox News host Jesse Watters reveals the anxiety Democrats are under as President Biden takes the stage for the CNN Presidential Debate on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: As soon as Biden climbed down from the stage, anxiety filled the faces of his closest aides, and they knew at that moment it was over.

CNN HOST CUTS OFF TRUMP SPOKESWOMAN FOR CRITICIZING NETWORK DEBATE MODERATORS: 'I'M GOING TO STOP THIS'

On Thursday night, if Biden can't regurgitate all the talking points pumped into his head, he'll revert back to Biden-isms, half of which are plagiarized or completely made up like cannibals snacking on Uncle Bosie.

If Biden steals or forgets his lines, the party elders will send out a bat signal for an understudy at the convention. These 16 camp counselors, many loyal to Obama, are putting Biden through a stress test like a patient under constant observation. The whole time on the phone with the head physician, Barack Obama, who has power of attorney and is ready to pull the plug.