Detroit postal worker hurt in dog attack captured on video

A postal worker in Detroit needed the help of residents on one street after he was the victim of a vicious dog attack on Friday that was captured on video.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on the city's west side as the mail carrier was making his delivery run.

In video posted to Facebook, the dog can be seen attacking the 52-year-old man's foot and ankle while a woman hits the animal with a broomstick.

The man recording the video then intervenes, using a trash container, a spatula, and even a steering wheel lock to try to get the dog to let go. The dog eventually released the postal worker, but charged at one of the neighbors who was forced to run back indoors.

WOULD-BE CHANNEL SURFER GETS DAD'S HELP, THROUGH THE DOORBELL CAM

"That's bad," neighbor Kim Arnold told FOX2. "And to know that it was on my street, that's what makes it even worse."

In a statement to FOX2, the United States Postal Service said it was investigating the "tragic incident."

MICHIGAN MEN ACCUSED OF WIRING $88M OVERSEAS CLAIM IT WAS FOR THEIR FAMILIES

"We are deeply grateful to the concerned citizens who came the aid of our letter carrier," the agency told FOX2. "Unfortunately attacks such as this provide the postal service an opportunity to remind dog owners that it is their responsibility to restrain their pet in order to avoid attacks against our employees while they are in performance of their duties."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Animal control officers captured the dog and ticketed its owner. The postal worker was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, according to FOX2.