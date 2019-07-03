Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Published

Possible sinkhole swallows several trucks in Florida near Orlando International Airport

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Several large trucks ended up swallowed inside what officials believe may be a sinkhole in central Florida early Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the hole opened up around 1 a.m. on private property along Boggy Creek Road, located near Orlando International Airport.

Deputies arriving at the scene discovered "a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed" that is estimated to be at least 30-feet wide.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said on Twitter that several trucks had been swallowed.

Trucks can be seen sticking out of a possible sinkhole in Florida early Wednesday.

Photos posted by the agency showed the vehicles peeking out of the newly-formed hole.

Officials are investigating if the trucks fell into a sinkhole or if the fracture in the ground was caused by something else.

Fire officials said there was one man who stays at a mobile home on the property, but he was not injured.

Several trucks ended up in a possible sinkhole near Orlando International Airport early Wednesday.

It's not yet known if the incident is an actual sinkhole or a fracture in the ground caused by something else, FOX35 reported.

The Florida Environmental Protection Division has been contacted and will investigate the incident.

