Portland police involved in fatal shooting with armed robbery suspect near Mall 205

Authorities in Oregon said an attempted armed robbery suspect was shot dead on Wednesday following a clash with police officers.

The Portland Police Bureau said police officers were dispatched to Southeast Washington Street in Mall 205, a popular enclosed mall, shortly after 3:30 p.m., when they confronted a suspect who was armed with a gun.

According to the bureau, the suspect was wanted for a previously reported robbery and had an active warrant for his arrest. He was attempting to steal merchandise when he was confronted by police, they said.

"When they located the suspect leaving the store, officers moved in to arrest him in the parking lot. The suspect started running from the officers. As the suspect approached Southeast 96th Avenue on the west side of the mall parking lot, there was a confrontation and shots were fired by officers," the bureau said. The suspect was injured and received care at the scene.

Later, the suspect was pronounced dead. Officers located a firearm at the scene, they said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The three officers who fired at the suspect included two from the Focused Intervention Team and one from the East Precinct.

Detectives with the Portland Police Homicide Unit are investigating the fatal incident.

"Use of deadly force by the police always has a significant impact on the members of the police bureau, the family of the involved person, and our whole community," said Chief Bob Day, who responded to the scene. "I look forward to learning more about this incident after Detectives have time to do a complete, thorough investigation, and I want to assure the community that we will share more about the circumstances as soon as we can."

"Knowing that the suspect was armed is a sobering reminder of the dangers of police work," Day continued. "This has been a challenging week where Bureau members have been investigating homicides and multiple fatal crashes, and I’m grateful for the professional work being done by PPB members."

Day was sworn into office just two months ago, on October 11, 2023.

Under its directives, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including the response and tactics used.